Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.