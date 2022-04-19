Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE:C opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

