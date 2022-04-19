Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.96.

UNH stock opened at $534.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

