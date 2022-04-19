Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.25.

Shares of ERO opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.66. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

