Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Redbox Entertainment Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDBX. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.20.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 1.99 on Tuesday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

