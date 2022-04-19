Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered by Analyst

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $952.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 243,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.