QCR (QCRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCRH opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QCR by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

