QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:QS opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 553,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 61.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

