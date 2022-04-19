Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

Several research firms recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.49. 437,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.64. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$26.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.