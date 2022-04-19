Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.70

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

QST has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CVE QST traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$41.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

