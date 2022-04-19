Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Lowered to C$1.70

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of QUTIF remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
About Questor Technology
