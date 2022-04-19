Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Lowered to C$1.70

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUTIF remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

About Questor Technology (Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.