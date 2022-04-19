QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

