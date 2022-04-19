Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Qumu stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.