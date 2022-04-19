Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Qumu stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

