RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

RADA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,579,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

