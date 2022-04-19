Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) Insider Purchases A$56,250.00 in Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD – Get Rating) insider Paul Hopper acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($41,360.29).
Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Radiopharm Theranostics Limited develops radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses. Radiopharm Theranostics Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carlton South, Australia.
