Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $140.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

