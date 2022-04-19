Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

