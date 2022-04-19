Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($63.44) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Randstad has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

