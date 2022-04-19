Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RRC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $34.61.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

