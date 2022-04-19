Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,143. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

