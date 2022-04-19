Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54 on May 10th

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,115 ($27.52) on Tuesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230 ($29.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,817.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,896.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,250 ($29.27) to GBX 2,420 ($31.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.76) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.23) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,304 ($29.98).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.