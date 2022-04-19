Raymond James Analysts Give Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) a C$28.00 Price Target

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$28.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

MI.UN traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,201. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$19.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.92. The company has a market cap of C$730.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

