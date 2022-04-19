Raymond James Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.