Raymond James Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $42.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNTY. Stephens raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.