Raymond James Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.28.

KEY stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1480991 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

