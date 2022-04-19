Raymond James Reiterates C$1.30 Price Target for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.30 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ANX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. 50,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,000. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450 in the last ninety days.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

