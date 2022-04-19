Raymond James Reiterates C$1.30 Price Target for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.30 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ANX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. 50,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anaconda Mining (Get Rating)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.