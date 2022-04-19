Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$26.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.80. 207,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

