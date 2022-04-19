Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Raytheon Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $4.60-4.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RTX opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

