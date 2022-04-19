Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.