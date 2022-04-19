Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

RC opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

