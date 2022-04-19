RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RNWK opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.53. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.98.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
