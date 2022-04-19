Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Formula One Group (FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Formula One Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/2/2022 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Formula One Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

