Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inspirato (ISPO)

4/15/2022 – Inspirato was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

4/7/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

4/7/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

3/17/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ISPO opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

