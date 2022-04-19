Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inspirato (ISPO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO):
- 4/15/2022 – Inspirato was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
- 4/7/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
- 4/7/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
- 3/17/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ISPO opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75.
In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.