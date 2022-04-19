Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thor Industries (THO)

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Thor Industries is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Thor Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00.

3/2/2022 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

Shares of THO traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. 23,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.36 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

