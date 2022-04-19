Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL):

4/13/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $92.00 to $67.00.

4/12/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $74.00.

4/6/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 32,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,307 shares of company stock worth $8,133,551. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

