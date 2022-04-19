Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Murphy Oil (MUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

4/7/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/31/2022 – Murphy Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,178. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

