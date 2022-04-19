Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Health Investors (NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – National Health Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/24/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/3/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,099. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

