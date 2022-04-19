Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 2,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

