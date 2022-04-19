Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $260,948.52 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $260,948.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,964.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,792,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

