Redbox Entertainment Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.20.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.19. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

