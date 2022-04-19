Redbox Entertainment Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.20.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.