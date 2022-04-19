Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,095 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.