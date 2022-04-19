Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

RDFN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 17,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,389. Redfin has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $72.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Redfin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Redfin by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 149,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

