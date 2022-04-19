REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

