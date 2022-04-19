Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of REED opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

