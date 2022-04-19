Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $712.13.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

REGN traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $724.19. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $478.40 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

