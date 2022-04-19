Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.16. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

