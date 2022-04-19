Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $170,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,397,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. 21,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,353. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

