Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($34.48) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.02) price objective on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($41.96) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,330 ($30.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.75).

Get Relx alerts:

LON REL traded down GBX 31.85 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,407.15 ($31.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,301.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.19). The company has a market capitalization of £46.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.57), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,092.26).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.