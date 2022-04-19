Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Relx stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,106. Relx has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Get Relx alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,730 ($35.52) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,650 ($34.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.