Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Relx stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,106. Relx has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,730 ($35.52) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,650 ($34.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
