Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($188.17) to €167.00 ($179.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €282.00 ($303.23) to €294.00 ($316.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($317.20) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.